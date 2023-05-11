INDIA

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Friday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore.

He will preside over an event to hand over houses under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) to around 19,000 beneficiaries.

Modi will also visit GIFT city and review the status of various ongoing projects there.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which will be the 29th biennial conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation, during his day-long visit to the state.

20230511-112202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sidhu mocks Punjab govt, asks to follow AAP’s Delhi electricity model

    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link gets its longest Orthotropic Steel Deck

    Puducherry named ‘The Most Welcoming Region’ in India

    IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja power CSK to clinical 7-wicket win over...