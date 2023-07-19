INDIA

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on July 27-28, to inaugurate Hirasar airport, Semicon India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat on July 27, during which he is likely to inaugurate Hirasar airport and Semicon India Summit .

On July 27, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Hirasar Airport in Rajkot after which he is likely to address a huge gathering, underscoring the significance of this development for the region.

Subsequently, he will proceed to Gandhinagar, where he will hold crucial meetings with the state cabinet, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at the Circuit House.

On July 28, he is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day Semicon India Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

State BJP president C.R. Patil and party officials will also be present during these discussions. The event will witness the participation of key industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders, providing a platform for valuable insights and discussions on the semiconductor sector.

It is anticipated that Prime Minister Modi may take this opportunity to announce various development projects and initiatives aimed at fostering growth and progress in the state.

Preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth and successful event.

