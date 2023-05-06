INDIA

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 12

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat on May 12 and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the 29th edition of Akhil Bharatiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh’s biannual education summit, which is being hosted by the state in Gandhinagar.

The events will take place in GIFT city and also in Mahatma Mandir.

This education summit is being organised by Akhil Bharatiya Prathamik Shishak Sangh, a national organisation of primary school teachers.

The event aims to discuss and promote education in the country, with a special focus on primary education.

Apart from inaugurating the education summit, the Prime Minister will also lay foundations and inaugurate various projects in the state during his visit.

20230506-211202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Businessman abduction: Interrogation of TN police inspector on

    After mass exodus, leaky Congress boat about to overturn in Punjab

    Two main shooters involved in Moosewala’s murder arrested

    Newbie in Karnataka politics, AAP promotes ‘Delhi Model’ to attract voters