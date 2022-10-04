Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore.

During his day-long visit, he will first inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, after that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function.

Modi will also participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

AIIMS Bilaspur has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theaters, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities.

The Prime Minister had laid its foundation stone in October 2017.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the national highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore.

The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stone of the medical device park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore, an official statement said.

