PM Modi to visit Indonesia to attend G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia from November 14 to November 16 to attend the 17th G20 summit in Bali at the invitation of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the Bali summit, G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the summit theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 summit agenda, namely on food and energy security, health and digital transformation.

At the closing session of the summit, Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Modi.

India will formally assume the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, the statement added.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali, official sources said.

20221110-192202

