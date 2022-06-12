Prime Minister Narednra Modi will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on June 14, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune, and Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. In the evening, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav (200 years’ celebration) of ‘Bombay Samachar’ (now Mumbai Samachar) at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also has an idol of Sant Tukaram.

In Mumbai, PM Modi will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885. Upon completing its lifespan, it was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by the President of India in August 2019. All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building.

In 2016, the then Governor of Maharashtra, Vidyasagar Rao had found a bunker in Raj Bhavan. It had earlier been used by the British as a secret store for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019. The Gallery has been developed in the bunker as a one of its kind museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra. It is a tribute to Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chapekar brothers, Savarkar brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, V.B. Gogate, Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others.

Celebrating the Dwishatabdi of Mumbai Samachar, the printing of this paper as a weekly started on July 1, 1822 by Fardunjee Marzbanji. It became a daily in 1832. The newspaper has been in publication continuously for 200 years. To commemorate the oldest running paper in India, a postage stamp will also be released on the occasion.

