Gujarat Chief Minister’s office has informed the media here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Morbi cable bridge collapse site and also meet the victims on Tuesday afternoon.

His all other public functions for Tuesday are cancelled, the media was informed.

On Sunday evening, the cable bridge collapsed in which 141 visitors died, including 56 children, and 76 adults. The search operation was going in the Machchhu River.

The police on war footing has started an investigation into the complaint lodged against the repair/renovation agency, agency manager as well as the management.

By Monday morning, the police had detained nine persons of the agency that includes engineers, manager, booking clerk, and security persons. They were being questioned and the official arrest would be shown only after their corona reports came as negative.

Investigation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police S.A. Zala neither denied or confirmed the development.

According to the sources from the police department, 22 teams have been formed and documents and other evidence from Ajanta Manufacturing Company’s office in connection with the cable bridge renovation contract and work have been collected.

Even the Special Investigation Team has reached ground zero and has started the inquiry into the tragedy. Team’s technical experts will look into structural design, material quality and other aspects.

