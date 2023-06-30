Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district that was earlier cancelled due to heavy rain has been rescheduled for Saturday (July 1), and BJP chief J.P. Nadda will do a roadshow in Khargone on Friday.

According to Madhya Pradesh BJP, PM Modi will take part in various programmes, including the culmination of ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’ and launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission.

A senior state BJP functionary said there will be no change in the number of programmes (as decided for June 27) being attended by PM Modi, including the distribution of Ayushman cards.

As Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said last week that around 1.5 lakh beneficiaries of Ayushman card have been selected in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Distribution of the cards just four months ahead of the Assembly polls seems to be a strategic plan of the ruling BJP .

Confirming the report of PM Modi’s visit, state BJP chief V. D. Sharma said, “PM will visit Shahdol on July 1 to give the valedictory address at Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras launched by the state unit of the BJP earlier on June 22. More than one lakh people across Madhya Pradesh will be participating in the programme.”

PM Modi was earlier scheduled to visit Shahdol on June 27 for these events, but his visit was postponed in view of heavy rainfall warning. However, he had visited Bhopal on the same day and addressed the gathering of youth workers at Motilal Nehru stadium.

BJP president J. P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Khargone district Friday where he will participate in a roadshow, following which he would address party’s booth workers under the programme — “mera booth sabse majboot” launched by PM Modi during his last visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27.

Last time, he had arrived in Bhopal was on June 26, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off five Vande Bharat Express trains, two of them for Madhya Pradesh.

With four months months to go for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, both the national parties — BJP and Congress — have kick-started their poll campaign. The central leadership of both parties would be visiting Madhya Pradesh frequently in the coming days.

The central leadership of the Congress will also visit Madhya Pradesh. State Congress head Kamal Nath last week said that a detailed programme regarding star campaigners, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being prepared. Priyanka Gandhi, who would be leading the party’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, had sounded the party’s poll-bugle from Jabalpur on June 12 with the announcement of five guarantees (poll promises) on the line of Karnataka, where it won the Assembly elections last month.

