PM Modi to visit poll-bound K’taka thrice in March, Oppn worried

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is making all-out efforts to return to power by capitalising on the “Modi wave” in the state.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit poll-bound Karnataka thrice this month.

PM Modi has made five visits to Karnataka this year and participated in various programmes, including roadshows and public rallies. He has also toured different parts of the state covering all regions.

During his visits, he had attacked Congress and JD(S) besides slamming family politics. When in Belagavi, the PM had reminded people how the Congress has insulted veteran leaders from the state, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The sources stated that before the announcement of elections in Karnataka, PM Modi will visit the state thrice. Though the PMO has confirmed two visits, it is yet to give clearance to the third.

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on March 12. Before this, he was also scheduled to visit Mandya. But this event has been posted to March 16 tentatively.

BJP also plans to hold a two kilometres roadshow on the day of inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Clearance for which is still awaited.

On March 25, the prime minister will participate in the concluding ceremony of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Davanagere city. The party is contemplating to hold the programme on March 28, depending on the declaration of code of conduct.

The party is also planning to rope in Prime Minister Modi for inauguration of development works at Anjanadri Hills, believed to be the birth place of Lord Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Congress which was confident of achieving power in the state after internal surveys, has started to get sleepless nights following the campaigning blitzkrieg by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state.

In the wake of his repeated visits to the state, the Congress leaders have dubbed him a “poll agent”.

