INDIA

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on November 1

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan BJP office bearers on Tuesday called a meeting at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters in Jaipur to discuss preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on November 1.

Officials said that PM Modi will address a large public meeting at Mangarh Dham in the tribal district of Banswara.

Mangarh is situated on a hill near Anandpuri in Banswara district on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due this year while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in 2023.

In such a situation, the meeting of Modi’s Mangarh will also play a big role in forming a new political equation in the tribal belt of the three states, namely Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan.

Those who attended the meeting on Tuesday included state in-charge and national general secretary Arun Singh, co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, state president Satish Poonia, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP C.P. Joshi, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod, MLA Vasudev Devnani and senior party leaders.

Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod told newsmen that Mangarh is the land where the freedom struggle started. “Now the visit of PM Modi will offer rich tributes to those who sacrificed their lives and will make people aware of this lost part of history,” he added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that in wake of the proposed meeting of PM Narendra Modi to Mangarh Dham, the state BJP office bearers meeting was called on Tuesday.

“PM Narendra Modi’s programme will be held in Mangarh Dham. In this Dham, 1500 Bhils were martyred in a single day by the bullets of the British. Now, if the PM will do a programme in their memory, then the programme will be bigger and the message will also be bigger,” he said.

Since many decades, there has been a demand that Mangarh Dham should be given the status of a national monument.

20221011-215602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab scraps 40,000 VAT cases

    Case filed against K’taka Hindu activist for his ‘terrorist’ remark

    UN experts concerned over detention of Tibetans in China

    Uttarakhand: BJP claims win on 60 plus seats, Cong 45 plus