Rajasthan BJP office bearers on Tuesday called a meeting at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters in Jaipur to discuss preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on November 1.

Officials said that PM Modi will address a large public meeting at Mangarh Dham in the tribal district of Banswara.

Mangarh is situated on a hill near Anandpuri in Banswara district on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due this year while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in 2023.

In such a situation, the meeting of Modi’s Mangarh will also play a big role in forming a new political equation in the tribal belt of the three states, namely Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan.

Those who attended the meeting on Tuesday included state in-charge and national general secretary Arun Singh, co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, state president Satish Poonia, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP C.P. Joshi, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod, MLA Vasudev Devnani and senior party leaders.

Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod told newsmen that Mangarh is the land where the freedom struggle started. “Now the visit of PM Modi will offer rich tributes to those who sacrificed their lives and will make people aware of this lost part of history,” he added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that in wake of the proposed meeting of PM Narendra Modi to Mangarh Dham, the state BJP office bearers meeting was called on Tuesday.

“PM Narendra Modi’s programme will be held in Mangarh Dham. In this Dham, 1500 Bhils were martyred in a single day by the bullets of the British. Now, if the PM will do a programme in their memory, then the programme will be bigger and the message will also be bigger,” he said.

Since many decades, there has been a demand that Mangarh Dham should be given the status of a national monument.

