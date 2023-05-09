Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Wednesday during which where he will dedicate and lay foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore.

According to official sources, at around 11 a.m., Modi will visit the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.

Following this, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara.

At around 3.15 p.m., the Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris in Abu Road and lay foundation stone for a super speciality charitable global hospital.

He will also lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station.

