INDIA

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on March 24

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on March 24 to inaugurate the ‘World TB Day summit’ at Rudraksh International Convention Centre.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ready projects worth Rs 200 crore and lay foundation of Rs 1,200 crore including ropeway for first public transport use in any city, at a public meeting at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi on Friday to take stock of the projects and arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.”

Prime Minister Modi, who in March 2018 had chaired the ‘Delhi End TB Summit’ and gave the clarion call to end TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the TB-related SDG targets of 2030, will be addressing the proposed summit on the occasion of World TB Day on March 24 at Rudraksh ICC ahead of two-day 36th board meeting of the “Stop TB Partnership” slated on March 25 and 26, he said.

20230317-042001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority Indians think celebrating 2023 as Int’l...

    TN records the first Covid death since Nov 2022

    Hooda in talks with RLD ahead of UP polls; latter may...

    Regional Equestrian League: Rayan Kukreja secures top position