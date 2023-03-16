Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on March 24 to inaugurate the ‘World TB Day summit’ at Rudraksh International Convention Centre.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ready projects worth Rs 200 crore and lay foundation of Rs 1,200 crore including ropeway for first public transport use in any city, at a public meeting at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi on Friday to take stock of the projects and arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.”

Prime Minister Modi, who in March 2018 had chaired the ‘Delhi End TB Summit’ and gave the clarion call to end TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the TB-related SDG targets of 2030, will be addressing the proposed summit on the occasion of World TB Day on March 24 at Rudraksh ICC ahead of two-day 36th board meeting of the “Stop TB Partnership” slated on March 25 and 26, he said.

