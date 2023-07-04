Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday said that Prime Minister Modi tried to shake NCP chief Sharad Pawar but he stood firm as he has a big status in the country’s politics.

“Sharad Pawar is a power in the country. He has a big status in the country’s politics. PM Narendra Modi tried to shake him but he stood firm. Nothing will happen. Everything will fail,” Lalu Prasad said while speaking to media persons during the launch of a book based on the life of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

He said: “Udaykant Mishra has written a book based on the life of my younger brother Nitish Kumar and given me a chance to launch this book at a time when the country is on the verge of split. BJP is attacking democracy and Narendra Modi is robbing all corners of the country.”

He said that, recently, one of the biggest leaders of the country Sharad Pawar came to Patna on our invitation.

“We have decided to fight Narendra Modi and throw him out of power. He is responsible for making a wall of hatred between the people who believe in Ram and Rahim. Today, our constitution is in danger. Who is more corrupt than Narendra Modi? Reservation also stands threatened,” he said.

He said that purchasing MLAs is a common affair in the country and that after Maharashtra, the BJP wants to break the Bihar ruling dispensation but the ‘alliance stands united and will not allow any such things to take place’.

“Nitish Kumar comes from a very humble family. His father was a Vaidya (doctor). After the death of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, the leader of opposition post was vacant. Nitish Kumar supported me and made me leader of opposition. Since then, we have been working together,” he said.

