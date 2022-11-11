INDIA

PM Modi unveils 108-feet tall ‘Statue of Prosperity’ in B’luru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the ‘Statue of Prosperity’, the 108-feet tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of the Bengaluru International Airport.

It has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards development of the city.

After unveiling the statue, the Prime Minister poured sacred water on the feet of the statue of Kempegowda. No other airport in the world has such a tall statue of its founder and this goes as a record in the World Book of Records, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayan said.

The project comprising the Kempegowda statue and a 23-acre theme park has been built at a cost of around Rs 84 crore.

