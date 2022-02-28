PM Modi urges people in Manipur to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Moodi on Monday appealed voters to turnout in record numbers and exercise their franchise in the first phase of Manipur Assembly polls.

Voting is underway in 38 seats in the first phase of the polls.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi also called upon the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise. “Urging all those voting today in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that their one vote will keep the beautiful state free from insurgency, blockade and corruption. “I urge the people of Manipur, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers. Your one vote will keep this beautiful state free from insurgency, blockade and corruption. So come out and vote for a prosperous Manipur” he tweeted.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said: “Today, the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections are being conducted on 38 seats. Your one vote will decide the future of your state and nation. Urging all to come out in large numbers and vote.”

Urging people to vote before breakfast, BJP Manipur in-charge Dr Sambit Patra tweeted: “Today, the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections 2022 are being conducted on 38 seats. This day will define the next five years of Manipur. It is a humble appeal to everyone, to come out in large numbers and vote for the security and development of Manipur.”

