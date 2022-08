Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Cabinet colleague and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence late on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague @PiyushGoyal Ji’s residence,” Modi tweeted later on his visit.

“May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

