The five persons arrested in Patna for indulging in anti-national activities following raids in the Phulwari Sharif area, which also led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, including PFI’s ‘Mission 2047′, allegedly had Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their radar, the ongoing probe by Bihar police indicated.

Patna Police have arrested Athar Parvez and Mohammed Jalaluddin — a retired sub-inspector from Jharkhand — from the Phulwari Sharif area. Later, three more individuals — Margoob Danish, Arman Malik and Shabbir — were arrested.

They were allegedly running a terror module and were engaged in brainwashing the Muslim youth, the police said.

Following the detection of the suspected terror module, several investigating agencies have started the investigation, and looking into different aspects including funding, conspiracy, training to Muslim youth etc.

Sources said that they were reportedly planning to carry out an attack on PM Modi during his recent visit to Patna during the centenary year celebration of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The Prime Minister had visited on July 12 and Athar Parvez and Mohammed Jalaluddin were arrested on July 11 from Phulwari Sharif.

They also held a “secret meeting” on July 6 and 7.

Athar Parvez, the former member of Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) is the brother of Manzar Parvez who was involved in the November 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan serial blast during the rally of Narendra Modi, who was then the Prime Ministerial candidate.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Athar Parvez used to take shelter in the house of Mohammad Jalaluddin in Jharkhand.

Jalaluddin was the SHO of Bhelwaghati police station in Jharkhand’s Giridih district from November 20, 2018 to January 27, 2021.

Jalaluddin is considered a Muslim hardliner who used to extend support to Muslims in legal issues.

He also involved in helping the people of Muslim community in the construction of houses, marriages, apart from providing other assistances. He is said to have good connection and network with a large number of Muslim youth in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

Sources said that Jalaluddin was in contact with a number of youths just before his arrest in Patna. The investigating agencies are now scanning his network.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Athar Parvez and Jalaluddin own three bank accounts on which three bulk transactions to the tune of Rs 14 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh have been made. The ED team is looking into this aspect and already started the investigation.

Following the statement of Parvej and Jalaluddin, the ATS of Bihar Police arrested the third accused Arman Malik as well.

They were involved in meetings of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India at district, state and national level, and also in conspiracies surrounding anti-national and communal activities.

Following their statement, Patna Police have registered FIR against 26 people.

They are identified as Mohammad Raslan, a secretary of PFI Bihar-Bengal Regional Committee; Mohammad Riyaz, national level leader of PFI; Mohammad Ansarul Haq, PFI director of Mithilanchal region of Bihar; Mohammad Amin Alam, among others.

“The investigation is currently underway. We are doing every possible efforts to bust such terror or criminal activities. The central and state agencies are investigating it from all angles,” said SK Singhal, DGP of Bihar police.

The police have recovered sensational documents from Jalaluddin and Parvez in which it has been written that they will make India an Islamic state by 2047.

On the pretext of providing physical training to the youth, the accused were brainwashing them in Patna. They were allegedly provoking Muslim youth against the Hindus.

Meanwhile, sources in the know of things said the NIA is also closely monitoring the matter, and has launched a parallel probe.

Though the NIA has not made any comment, there are possibilities that the case might be transferred to the probe agency in the coming days.

The PFI, however, said that it never published any objectionable documents and said that things were being planted.

