INDIALIFESTYLE

PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a blue sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

The Prime Minister was spotted wearing the jacket in the Parlaiment in the morning.

The jacket was presented to the Prime Minister by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

The IOCL will recycle 100 million PET bottles annually to make fabric, in a push to decarbonise the economy.

The process of making fabric from discarded bottles involves washing, drying, and crushing of collected PET bottles into small chips.

In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net zero objectives and listed green growth among seven priorities of the government.

20230208-143003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Students’ food poisoning: Karnataka Police lodge FIR against college management

    In visit to ASEAN, can Kamala Harris restore confidence in the...

    Bengal frames six-point agenda amid fresh Covid scare

    Minor raped by relative in UP