PM Modi will be forced to face the power of truth: Rahul

Sharpening his attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the PM will have to face the power of truth.

“Truth is patient. Truth is polite.

You will be forced to face the power of truth, Prime Minister,” he said

The Congress leader has been attacking the PM on the Adani row.

Gandhi had told a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad on Monday where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the last person he would be scared of.

“It doesn’t matter if he has all the agencies with him, because the truth is not with him. One day he will have to face the truth,” Rahul Gandhi said.

At the public meeting, the Congress leader distributed keys of newly-built homes by the party in his constituency to 25 beneficiaries.

Rahul Gandhi used the latter part of his speech to take on Modi, saying that he spoke at length in Parliament about Modi’s equation with Gautam Adani but the PM didn’t reply to any question.

“The truth will always come out,” he said.

