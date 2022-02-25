INDIA

PM Modi wishes Maldivian President for his surgery

By NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is scheduled to undergo a surgery for thyroid.

In response to a tweet by the President of Maldives, the Prime Minister said: “I convey my best wishes to President @ibusolih for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.”

President Solih has thanked Prime Minister Modi for his kind words. Quoting Prime Minister Modi’s tweet, the President of Maldives said: “Thank you Prime Minister for your kind words.”

Sharing information about his surgery Solih tweeted: “Following advice from my doctors, I’m scheduled to undergo surgery on my thyroid this morning. I will formally notify Speaker of @mvpeoplesmajlis and VP @FaisalNasym will temporarily assume my duties for the duration of my surgery. I look forward to returning to work shortly.IA.”

