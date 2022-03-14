INDIA

PM Modi wishes Obama quick recovery from Covid

By NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former US President Barack Obama a quick recovery from Covid-19.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Obama said: “I just tested positive for Covid. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Replying to the tweet, Modi said: My best wishes Barack Obama for your quick recovery from Covid-19, and for your family’s good health and wellbeing.”

20220314-094402

