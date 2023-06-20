INDIA

PM Modi wishes President Murmu on her b’day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greeting to President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday.

“Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation’s progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, President Murmu offered prayers at Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas, Delhi, on Tuesday morning ahead of the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

