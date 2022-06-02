HEALTHINDIA

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

“Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi has tested positive.

“Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid positive. Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive,” he said in a tweet.

Surjewala, in a subsequent tweet, said that she has isolated herself as per medical advice.

“As a large number of Congressmen & women & well wishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes,” he said.

The report of Gandhi testing positive for Covid infection has come a day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. She is scheduled to appear before the agency on June 8.

