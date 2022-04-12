Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana and said that a pucca house is the foundation of a better tomorrow.

“House is not just a structure made of bricks and cement, but our feelings, our aspirations are attached to it. The boundary walls of the house not only provide us security, but also instill in us the confidence of a better tomorrow,” Prime Minister Modi wrote to Sudhir Kumar Jain of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, congratulating him on getting a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He noted that the happiness of getting one’s own house is priceless.

“The dream of your own house has come true through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Your sense of satisfaction after this achievement can easily be felt by your words in the letter. This house is like a new foundation for the dignified life of your family and a better future for both your children,” the Prime Minister further wrote.

Crores of beneficiaries have got their pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana so far, he added.

“The government is committed towards the goal of providing houses to every needy family. The government is making sincere efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through various public welfare schemes,” Modi said.

In the letter, the Prime Minister further said that these memorable moments in the lives of beneficiaries like him give him inspiration and energy to continue working tirelessly and non-stop in the service of the nation.

Sudhir had got his own pucca house recently under the PM Awas Yojana and had written a letter to Prime Minister thanking him.

In his letter, Sudhir described the PM Awas Yojana as a boon for homeless poor families.

Sudhir wrote that he was living in a rented house and had changed houses 6-7 times. He also shared his pain of changing houses frequently.

