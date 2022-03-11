INDIA

PM Modi’s 2-day Gujarat visit begins on Friday

By NewsWire

0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat begins on Friday, during which he is scheduled to address the ‘Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan’.

The sammelan will be attended by over 1 lakh panchayati raj representatives from the state. Before leaving for Gujarat, Modi tweeted, “Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend.”

The Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation on March 12. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest and in the evening, the Prime Minister will declare open the 11th ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, and deliver an address on the occasion.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “Gujarat has three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. ‘Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav’ will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three ties of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state.”

The RRU, which is an Institution of National Importance, commenced its operations from October 1, 2020. “The University will develop synergies with the private sector by leveraging knowledge and resources from the industry and would also set up Centres of Excellence in various fields relating to police and security,” the PMO said.

