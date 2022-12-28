INDIA

PM Modi’s brother, family likely to be discharged from hospital: Sources

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother, Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family who were injured in a car accident, are likely to be discharged from the JSS Hospital here on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

The hospital sources said that information on the health conditions of the injured persons were being given to the Prime Minister’s Office on a daily basis.

Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family will remain in Mysuru for an additional two days following their discharge, while his grandson’s treatment will continue till Thursday, the sources added.

Hospital authorities have said that the injured persons are being shifted to the general ward from the ICU.

The accident took place on Tuesday near Kadakola village.

The family was travelling towards the tourist spot of Bandipur in a Mercedes Benz car. The accident occured after the driver of the car lost control and hit the road divider.

The 70-year-old Prahlad Damodar Das Modi suffered an injury on his chin. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi and the driver Satyanarayana were also injured.

Police investigations have found that the accident had taken place due to negligence of the driver.

20221228-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former petroleum minister Capt Satish Sharma no more

    SFJ referendum campaign barely visible in the West

    Denying ‘Stridhana’ to widow akin to domestic violence: Calcutta HC

    2nd T20I: Rohit leads from the front as India beat Australia,...