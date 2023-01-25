Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chadar was presented on Wednesday in the 811th Urs of Khwaja Saheb. National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui reached Ajmer Dargah with a chadar from Delhi.

After presenting the chadar at the Dargah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message was read out by the Sadar of the Dargah Committee at the Buland Darwaza. The Prime Minister said in his message, “On the occasion of 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I pray for the country’s happiness and prosperity from Dargah Ajmer Sharif.”

On Wednesday, on the occasion of 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, around 12.30 p.m., National President of BJP Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui along with BJP officials and workers reached Ajmer Dargah. They were welcomed by the Dargah Committee at the main gate of the Dargah.

Later, everyone entered inside the dargah carrying the Prime Minister’s chadar in the police cordon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chadar and flowers of devotion were presented. By presenting the chadar, the BJP officials have prayed for maintaining peace and brotherhood in the country.

On the occasion, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chowdhary, Deputy Mayor Neeraj Jain, State President of BJP Minority Morcha and many office-bearers and workers of BJP were present.

After presenting the chadar on the tomb of Khwaja Saheb, Prime Minister Modi's message was read out by Sadar Shahid Hussain Rizvi of Dargah Committee at Buland Darwaza.

The Prime Minister in his message said, “On the occasion of 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, greetings and best wishes to his followers across the world. I pay tribute to the great Sufi saint who gave the message of love, harmony and fraternity to the world by sending a chadar to Dargah Ajmer Sharif on the annual Urs. Harmonious co-existence of different creeds, beliefs and faiths in India is a rich heritage of our country. In our country, Saints, Pirs and Fakirs have always strengthened the cultural fabric of the nation through the message of peace, unity and harmony.”

“Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a symbol of great spiritual traditions of India. The service to humanity done by ‘Garib Nawaz’ will continue to inspire generations. Unity in diversity is the beauty of our country and the annual Urs is an occasion to celebrate and cherish this spirit by people of different faiths and beliefs. During the Amrit Kal khand, the country is moving forward to touch new heights of progress through collective strength. I am confident that the country will touch new heights of progress through collective strength. On the occasion of 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I pray for the country’s happiness and prosperity from Dargah Ajmer Sharif,” the Prime Minister added.

