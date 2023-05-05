INDIA

PM Modi’s final push to K’taka campaign, will hold mega roadshows

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Karnataka on Friday for a three-day visit for the final leg of campaigning.

He will take part in public rallies organised in Ballary and Tumakuru districts on Friday.

PM Modi will hold a massive roadshow on Saturday in Bengaluru which will pass through 18 Assembly constituencies. This roadshow will be held in two parts.

On Saturday, the roadshow will be held between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. from Brigade Millennium of J.P. Nagara to Maramma Circle in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru Central.

On Sunday, he will embark on the second leg of the roadshow from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Bengaluru South from Suranjan Das circle to Trinity circle. The distance of the roadshow has been reduced by four kms.

The Congress party had appealed to the Election Commission not to permit the roadshow of PM Modi. However, the Commission has given a green signal.

The ruling BJP is hoping to recover from the anti-incumbency factor with PM Modi’s visit. The Bajrang Dal ban proposal has also helped the BJP to gain grounds at the fag end of election campaigning in Karnataka.

The BJP has challenged the Congress to ban Bajrang Dal and claimed that it has “insulted” Lord Hanuman. The party also aims to wrestle a major chunk of 28 seats of Bengaluru city with PM Modi’s outreach to voters.

20230505-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP plays aggressive Hindutva card to bolster prospects in Telangana

    CISF rescues 14 people from drowning boat in sea

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC seal 1-0 win against East Bengal

    More nations urgently adopt early warning systems: UN forum