INDIA

PM Modi’s Kushinagar visit postponed due to heavy rain

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Friday has been postponed due to heavy rain that had led to waterlogging at the venue of the event that he was scheduled to attend.

However, his proposed visit to the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historical Gita Press will go as scheduled, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

“Plenty of gifts have been given to Gorakhpur by Prime Minister Modi and selection of the Gita Press by ministry of culture for prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 was recognition of our heritage,” Yogi said.

Earlier, state Agriculture Minister Surya Partap Shahi had informed about the postponement of the Prime Minister Kushinagar visit on his Facebook account.

Shahi had carried out the inspection of the proposed venue in Barwa Farm village of Kushinagar district.

He said the Modi’s visit to Kushinagar will be rescheduled soon.

2023070534056

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two Gujarat students die of heart attack in separate incidents

    Donal Bisht sheds light on her Telugu debut with ‘Kumbhakarna’

    Raj govt transfers 75 IPS officials, creates police posts to check...

    PM to virtually launch Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy