Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Friday has been postponed due to heavy rain that had led to waterlogging at the venue of the event that he was scheduled to attend.

However, his proposed visit to the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historical Gita Press will go as scheduled, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

“Plenty of gifts have been given to Gorakhpur by Prime Minister Modi and selection of the Gita Press by ministry of culture for prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 was recognition of our heritage,” Yogi said.

Earlier, state Agriculture Minister Surya Partap Shahi had informed about the postponement of the Prime Minister Kushinagar visit on his Facebook account.

Shahi had carried out the inspection of the proposed venue in Barwa Farm village of Kushinagar district.

He said the Modi’s visit to Kushinagar will be rescheduled soon.

2023070534056