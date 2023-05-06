INDIA

PM Modi’s mega road show begins in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his mega roadshow here as part of his election campaign for the May 10 Assembly polls.

He will cover a distance of 26.5 kilometres and greet people before embarking on another roadshow of eight kilometres on Sunday in the IT city.

Thousands of people flanking the arterial roads in the city, greeted, cheered and showered flowers on PM Modi’s vehicle. He was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan.

The road show began at 10 a.m from Someshwara Bhavan near RBI Grounds in Bengaluru South constituency and is likely to end at the Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram by 1.30 pm.

It is being undertaken under the tagline “namma Bengaluru, namma hemme (our Bengaluru, our pride).”

Students appearing for NEET exams will be assisted by police to reach the examination centres. The steps have been initiated on PM Modi’s directions, the BJP said.

The roadshow will pass through 13 Assembly seats of the city with five thousand policemen deputed to ensure security.

20230506-112602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘White Bird’ screen adaptation delves deeper into the backstory of Julian...

    Ex-Tripura minister detained by Delhi Police on molestation charge

    Ex-TNCC Prez Tindivanam K. Ramamurthy passes away

    ED files charge sheet against Rana Ayyub in money laundering case