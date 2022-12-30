INDIA

PM Modi's mother Hiraben Modi dies at the age of 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 early on Friday morning.

She was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement, “Hiraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital.”

Modi wrote with a heavy heart, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God. In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values on his official twitter account.

The Prime Minister met his mother Hiraben last time at a super-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad where she had been admitted on Wednesday.

