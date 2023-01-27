INDIA

PM Modi’s statement on Muslims not appeasement: K’taka CM Bommai

NewsWire
The recent statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to treat Muslims equally and live with them harmoniously can’t be construed as appeasement of Muslims, stated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday in Mysuru.

“The statement has been made on occasion. While leading the nation, all should be taken along, this should not be seen in the backdrop of elections,” Bommai stated.

“Muslim community is lagging in education and suffering poverty. In this background, PM Modi has spoken about carrying all communities together. Few leaders of our party making statements that they do not require Muslim votes are personal remarks,” he explained. The PM has spoken about it, he added.

He maintained that the party has a different strategy to win elections.

“You wait and watch developments in this regard. JD(S) and Congress may have announced their list of candidates. We need not follow them, and at the right time we will make decisions,” he said.

