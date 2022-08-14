INDIA

PM pays homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition to mark the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.”

On August 14 last year, Prime Minister Modi had said that in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi had said, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. “May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” the Prime Minister had added.

