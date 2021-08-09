Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to all the “greats” who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism.

In a tweet, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the movement, the PM said, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.”

On Sunday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day. The movement started with Gandhiji exhorting the countrymen with his powerful slogan, ‘do or die’ which infused a new energy into our independence movement and eventually forced the British to leave India in 1947,” Naidu said.

He stated: “On this occasion, let us remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the Quit India Movement to free India from colonial rule.”

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G. Kishan Reddy had on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition to mark the 79th anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’ at the National Archives of India here.

The exhibition on the ‘Quit India Movement’ has been put up at the National Archives as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

It depicts the importance of the ‘Quit India Movement’ in India’s freedom struggle through public records, private letters, maps, photographs and other relevant material. The exhibition will be open to the public from August 9 till November 8, 2021.

–IANS

ssb/shs/bg