PM pays tribute to Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

“Salutations to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, presently known asa Prayagraj. She was the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, country’s first Prime Minister.

She held the office of the Prime Minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered the Operation Bluestar, in which the army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside.

