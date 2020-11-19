Canindia News

PM pays tribute to Indira Gandhi

by 0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.
“Salutations to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, presently known asa Prayagraj. She was the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, country’s first Prime Minister.
She held the office of the Prime Minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984.
Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered the Operation Bluestar, in which the army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside.
–IANS
rak/in

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Probe results into Swapna Suresh’s audio clip likely today

CanIndia New Wire Service

3 booked in UP for attempted murder over celebratory firings

CanIndia New Wire Service

Remember her as beloved grandmother: Rahul’s tribute to Indira

CanIndia New Wire Service

Four brothers booked for attempted rape in UP

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Centre should implement law banning online games involving money’

CanIndia New Wire Service

After ‘Deepotsav’, Yogi govt prepares for Dev Deepawali’

CanIndia New Wire Service

FIR against 2 scribes for ‘fake’ news in UP

CanIndia New Wire Service

4 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter (2nd Ld)

CanIndia New Wire Service

2 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter (Ld)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested