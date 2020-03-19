PM praises Bihar people for preparation of ‘Janata Curfew’

Patna, March 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the people of Bihar for their preparation of Sunday’s ‘Janata Curfew’ for which he gave a call on Thursday.

Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said: “Salute to the people of Bihar, who are already prepared for the ‘Janata Curfew’…”.

The Prime Minister also shared a YouTube video with this post, in which people are seen talking about the preparations for self-imposed curfew.

Modi’s call for the Janata curfew has been strongly welcomed in Bihar. People here said that we all are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Users are also running campaigns on social media.

Modi is also very excited about the preparation of Bihar against the coronavirus.

It is noteworthy that Modi on Thursday had said that the ‘Janata Curfew’ will be implemented from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday March 22. All countrymen will have to follow the ‘Janata Curfew’. The appeal is to all that no public should leave the house during the curfew. I appeal to all the state governments to ensure that the curfew is implemented.

The Prime Minister said in address, “We have to implement the ‘Janata Curfew’ from morning to evening on March 22. We must make this curfew a success with discipline. We can face this epidemic in the same way. We will then thank all those who were with them in the public curfew by clapping, ringing, ringing the bell at 5 p.m.

–IANS

