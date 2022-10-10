INDIA

PM promises airport in Ankleshwar for Bharuch district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised to set up an airport in Ankleshwar to aid the economic and industrial growth of the Bharuch district.

While addressing a gathering at Amod in Bharuch district of the state, Prime Minister Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 8200 crore at the Reva Sugar Factory campus. “Bharuch, once known for peanuts (salted peanuts), has now emerged as the hub of industries. Its contribution in the state economy is very high, to meet the needs of industries, the district needs an airport, which the government plans to develop in Ankleshwar.”

He also said that the development of Gujarat has reached a new height because of which a golden era for youth has begun.

Without naming any political leader or party, he attacked urban Naxals and thanked the tribals for not being a handy tool of Naxalites and never allowing the Naxal movement to flourish in the tribal belt. But now, he said some urban Naxals are landing in Gujarat, but the people will never entertain them.

Remembering his old days, Modi said during those days, curfew was very common in Bharuch, and local residents were threatened to sell their properties, but since BJP has come to power, it has become history, new generation does not even know the meaning of curfew or have never witnessed it.

The Prime Minister urged the people to buy Indian crackers and refrain from buying Chinese crackers to celebrate Diwali. It is possible that Indian crackers may not make a big sound or lighten Diwali like Chinese crackers, but at least it would have been manufactured by Indians, he added.

