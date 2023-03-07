Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a warm welcome in Guwahati when he returned to the city after attending the swearing-in ceremonies of Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio in Shillong and Kohima respectively.

When Modi reached Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, at least 5,000 Bihu dance artists performed to welcome him on the roads that lead to the city from the airport.

The BJP supporters and enthusiasts congregated and played Holi on the streets. The Prime Minister’s cavalcade was moving slowly as a huge number of crowds were already on the street.

Modi was seen waving towards the supporters. His car was drenched in flowers thrown by the people gathered there.

The Prime Minister is set to have a night halt in Guwahati on Tuesday. He will review the progress of various central government projects in Assam in a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

State health minister Keshab Mahanta earlier said that the Prime Minister would likely take stock of the various state government flagship schemes. The state government would present department-wise work status of different projects.

The Prime Minister will leave for Agartala on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s Chief Minister-elect Manik Saha in Tripura. Modi is set to return to Delhi after the programme.

