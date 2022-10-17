BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM releases 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 cr under Kisan Samman Nidhi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi which will be credited in bank accounts of almost 10 crore farmers through direct benefit transfer.

He also inaugurated 600 Kisan Samridhi Kendras and One Nation One Fertiliser Scheme during the Kisan Sammelan which opened in the national capital.

Modi said on the occasion that more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts and it has helped them in managing the input cost.

He informed that the Government is providing subsidy for essential fertilisers such as urea and this year itself Rs 2.5 lakh crore urea subsidy had been given, while emphasising that the country needs to become self sufficient in agriculture.

Modi said the subsidies are being given as internationally prices of urea and DAP are becoming costlier.

He added that fertilisers will be rebranded as “Bharat” and will help in reducing their prices as transportation costs would be controlled.

Addressing the gathering of farmers and agri startups, the Prime Minister informed that measures are being taken to modernise agriculture and the Kisan Samridhi Kendras will facilitate this process.

20221017-143604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai airport to remain shut 6 hrs on May 10

    9th International Young Chef Olympiad 2023 organisers call for entries, research...

    No revision in fuel prices for 11th consecutive day

    Ball set rolling for LIC IPO with SEBI’s easing of listing...