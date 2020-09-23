PM remembers Angadi as ‘exceptional Karyakarta’

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the death of Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi (65), who succumbed to Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed shock at the sudden demise of Angadi.

“Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka,” he tweeted.A

The 65-year-old leader was admitted to the trauma centre of the apex medical institute after testing positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment under Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine.

–IANS

abn/arm