PM security breach in Punjab: SC panel holds Ferozepur SSP responsible for lapses

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra Committee, inquiring into the security lapses in the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab in January, informed the top court that there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision of ‘Blue Book’ and indicted Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not taking steps in connection with the security to PM’s convoy.

On January 12, the Supreme Court had appointed retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana then had said the panel would inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in the future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries. The other members of the panel include — Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab.

The top court order came on a petition by NGO Lawyer’s Voice, which was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh. The petitioner had emphasised on the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

20220825-113806

