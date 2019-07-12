PM seeks inputs for I-Day speech; gets 850 in 2 hours

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15 — and received over 850 suggestions within two hours.

The Prime Minister used his official Twitter handle to invite the inputs on a forum specially created on the NaMo app.

“I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the rampart of the Red Fort,” tweeted Modi.

The tweet was sent out at 11.15 a.m. By 2.15 p.m., Modi got over 850 inputs.

These included steps to ensure compulsory mass education to providing clean and potable drinking water for all citizens.

An initiative on the lines of the Swachh Bharat campaign to motivate people to shift to renewable energy sources was suggested by one. Another called for a clampdown on burgeoning population to ensure fast economic growth.

–IANS

akd/mr