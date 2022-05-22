Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a booklet based on last month’s episode of Mann ki Baat containing interesting articles on topics discussed in the programme.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “I have been getting numerous inputs for the #MannKiBaat programme next week. Happy to see youngsters share their views in large numbers. Here is a booklet on last month’s episode containing interesting articles on the topics discussed.”

Mann ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses people through All India Radio, DD National, and DD News.

The first show of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

The purpose of this programme is to establish dialogue with citizens on issues of day to day governance.

