PM: Shivamogga airport will boost commerce, connectivity & enhance tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the airport in Shivamogga, Karnataka will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism.

Modi was responding to the tweet threads by Member of Parliament from Shivamogga constituency, B. Y. Raghavendra wherein he has informed that the dream of an airport at Shivamogga is coming true. The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region’s journey to transformation.

The Prime Minister tweeted about the upcoming Shivamogga airport in Karnataka saying: “The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism.”

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27.

The domestic airport has been constructed on 662.38 acre of land. The airport has a runway, terminal building, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, fire station building, taxiway and other facilities.

“This Airport will cater to the demand of not just the people of Shivamogga but also the entire Central Karnataka. It will give wings of aspirations to the youth and will create lakhs of employment opportunities for them,” B. Y. Raghavendra had tweeted.

