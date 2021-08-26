During the all-party meet held on Thursday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should brief the opposition about the situation in Afghanistan and the government’s stand with regard to the war-torn nation.

The Congress leaders also asked about the reports of ‘secret’ talks being held in Doha, Qatar, with the Taliban to discuss the Afghanistan crisis, but sources said the government did not comment on the matter.

The Congress leaders also demanded to know about the government’s evacuation strategy and how many Indians are still stranded in Afghanistan.

The Congress leaders asked the government to expresses solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and uphold the principles of fundamental right and freedom.

What steps for humanitarian assistance are being taken by the government of India, they demanded to konw.

The Congress delegation said that there is a perception that India appears to be isolated from its traditional allies in the region.

“The Prime Minister recently spoke to the Russian President and the German Chancellor. We would like to know what transpired during these discussions? Further, what diplomatic or other strategic steps are being planned to strengthen our position, both in the short term and in the long run,” the Congress delegation asked, as per sources.

