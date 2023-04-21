INDIA

PM speaks to BJP leader Eshwarappa, praises his commitment to party

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who recently announced his retirement from poll politics on party’s directions, appreciated his commitment to the party.

Former minister Eshwarappa was denied a ticket from Shivamogga constituency, represented by him for three decades. He is the only one to have announced his retirement from electoral politics through a public announcement.

“I was surprised when PM Modi called me in the morning. Recognition of party workers like me by him is a matter of great joy. This is an inspiration for all party workers,” Eshwarappa stated.

“I took the decision of retiring from electoral politics in five minutes after the direction from senior leaders and sent my letter. This development surprised and made me happy. PM Modi has expressed his happiness for following the order of the party,” he said.

“PM Modi also assured me that he would meet me when he comes to Karnataka. He has given directions to bring the party to power,” he added.

According to sources, Eshwarappa has been given a good assurance by PM Modi in the coming days.

While Eshwarappa followed the party’s diktat, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former DCM Laxman Savadi had raised the banner of revolt and switched over to Congress.

The BJP has fielded a loyal party worker, presently a city corporation member in the place of Eshwarappa, for Shivamogga seat. The development has made Eshwarappa happy and upbeat.

20230421-143404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha enhances budget allocation for sports sector by 34%

    Tripura CM to contest polls 1st time; multi-cornered contest in 4...

    Hypertension, digestive diseases and diabetes are among the top three most...

    Ayan Mukerji makes a nationalist pitch in his ‘Brahmastra’ back story...