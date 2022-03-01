INDIA

PM speaks to father of Naveen killed in Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen, an Indian student who was killed in Russian attack in eastern city Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Naveen hails from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

According to information, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep condolences while talking to Naveen’s father and consoled him.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed the Indian student’s death in the Russian attack by tweeting that the ministry is in touch with the family. He also informed that the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with Russia and Ukraine for the safe evacuation of Indian students and citizens.

The Indian government is running ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine safely. Following instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Air Force aircraft have also launched a campaign. The Government of India has sent 4 of its ministers to different neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation process.

20220301-185806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.