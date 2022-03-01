PM speaks to father of Naveen killed in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen, an Indian student who was killed in Russian attack in eastern city Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Naveen hails from Haveri in Karnataka, and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

According to information, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep condolences while talking to Naveen’s father and consoled him.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed the Indian student’s death in the Russian attack by tweeting that the ministry is in touch with the family. He also informed that the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with Russia and Ukraine for the safe evacuation of Indian students and citizens.

The Indian government is running ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine safely. Following instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Air Force aircraft have also launched a campaign. The Government of India has sent 4 of its ministers to different neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation process.

