INDIA

PM speaks to Yoon Suk-Yeol, President-elect of South Korea

By NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke on phone with Yoon Suk-Yeol, President-elect of South Korea.

Prime Minister congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent Presidential elections.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context. They discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation, and agreed to work together to this end.”

“The leaders also emphasised their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea next year. Prime Minister invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience,” said the statement from MEA.

Yoon won the March 9 presidential election by a razor-thin margin of 0.73 per cent and had 48.56 per cent of the votes.

20220317-160002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.