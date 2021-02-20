Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised on use of technology and necessity to strong startups to achieve the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) goal.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, the Prime Minister also stressed on ‘zero defect, zero effect’ mantra which he gave in August 2014 to Indian entrepreneurs for better products–a direct reference to the need to make things without causing the environmental harm.

“We should enhance the use of technology and focus on opening of new startups to strong its expansion to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” Modi said.

He further said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its needs but also for the world, and these productions will also stand the test of world superiority.

To achieve the goal, the Prime Minister added there is need for a better coordination among Centre as well as states and increase export.

The veteran BJP leader also suggested for putting a competition among states for increasing exports and begin a monthly review system.

Several key Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and NITI Aayog members joined the virtual meet.

